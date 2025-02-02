Who is Priya Banerjee? The actress set to marry Prateik Babbar THIS Valentine's; Details inside

Prateik Babbar, Priya Banerjee is set to marry actress Priya Banerjee for the second time. Priya, originally from Canada, has made a name for herself in Hindi and Bengali films.



Prateik Babbar, known for his roles in films like Sikandar, is gearing up for his second marriage. The actor, who is the son of the late Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, will marry his fiancée Priya Banerjee. After his first marriage ended in divorce with Sanya Sagar, Prateik is excited for this new chapter in life.

Wedding Date

The couple is all set to tie the knot on February 14, 2025, a date that aligns perfectly with Valentine's Day. Prateik and Priya have often been spotted sharing affectionate moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their strong bond. The wedding promises to be a beautiful and intimate affair.



Who's Priya Banerjee?

Priya Banerjee, Prateik’s soon-to-be wife, was born in Canada to Bengali parents. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Priya began her acting journey with the Telugu film Kiss in 2013, and since then, she has appeared in several Hindi films and web series, steadily building her career.

Recently, Priya was seen in Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale, marking her debut in Bengali cinema. With her versatile acting skills and growing popularity, Priya is carving out a successful path in the showbiz world. Fans are eager to see what the future holds for this talented actress and her upcoming marriage to Prateik.

Latest Videos