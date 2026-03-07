- Home
- Entertainment
- Animal Co-Star Srinath Maganti Reveals Why Working With Ranbir Kapoor Was A Big Learning Experience
Animal Co-Star Srinath Maganti Reveals Why Working With Ranbir Kapoor Was A Big Learning Experience
Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal became one of the most talked-about highlights of 2023. While the film sparked debate, it was also a massive box-office success. Now, actor Srinath Maganti has shared interesting behind-the-scenes moments
Srinath Maganti calls working with Ranbir Kapoor a learning experience
Actor Srinath Maganti, who played the role of Rashmika Mandanna’s brother in Animal, recently opened up about his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor during a conversation on the Sodhi Chebutha podcast. He described the opportunity as a huge learning curve. Srinath admired Ranbir’s dedication to his craft and noted how the actor comes from a legendary film family, with both his grandfather Raj Kapoor and father Rishi Kapoor being iconic stars. Despite that legacy, Srinath said Ranbir continues to show remarkable discipline and commitment on set.
Ranbir’s rehearsal habit impressed his co-stars
According to Srinath, one of the most inspiring things about Ranbir was his constant practice. Even after a scene was completed, the actor would spend time rehearsing again with his co-stars instead of relaxing or stepping away. Srinath said this habit stood out to him because Ranbir never seemed to waste a moment between takes. The young actor added that he has now tried to adopt the same routine in his own work, seeing how seriously Ranbir approaches every scene.
No entourage, but snacks for everyone on set
Srinath also shared a light-hearted moment that revealed Ranbir’s easygoing nature. Unlike many big stars, Ranbir reportedly does not arrive on set with a large entourage. Instead, a big tray of snacks such as healthy chips, biscuits, and chocolates would be brought along for everyone present on the set. Srinath recalled that when he once picked a snack, someone joked that it belonged to Ranbir. Hearing this, Ranbir immediately encouraged him to eat, jokingly teasing the situation. Srinath said the actor often uses playful language with warmth, creating a comfortable atmosphere for the entire team.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, which is expected to release during Diwali this year. He also has several major projects lined up, including the sequel Animal Park and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War.
ALSO READ: Bobby Deol, Tania Deol Buy ₹15 Crore Office Spaces in Mumbai’s Andheri West
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.