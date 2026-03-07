Srinath also shared a light-hearted moment that revealed Ranbir’s easygoing nature. Unlike many big stars, Ranbir reportedly does not arrive on set with a large entourage. Instead, a big tray of snacks such as healthy chips, biscuits, and chocolates would be brought along for everyone present on the set. Srinath recalled that when he once picked a snack, someone joked that it belonged to Ranbir. Hearing this, Ranbir immediately encouraged him to eat, jokingly teasing the situation. Srinath said the actor often uses playful language with warmth, creating a comfortable atmosphere for the entire team.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, which is expected to release during Diwali this year. He also has several major projects lined up, including the sequel Animal Park and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War.

