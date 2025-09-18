Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s film “OG” promises a fresh look, with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Priyanka Mohan as his pair. Fans eagerly await the trailer’s upcoming release, boosting excitement.

Fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan have been eagerly waiting for the release of the gangster action drama “OG” (They Call Him OG). With previously released glimpses, songs, and posters already creating massive buzz, anticipation has now reached its peak — especially for the much-awaited theatrical trailer.

Trailer Date and Time Locked

The wait is finally over! The makers have officially confirmed the release date and time for the 'OG' trailer. It will be unveiled on September 21 at 10:08 AM in a grand manner. Director Sujeeth made the announcement through a striking new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in an intense avatar, heightening the excitement among fans.

While there is speculation that the pre-release event might also take place on the same day, an official confirmation on that front is still awaited.

'OG' Gears Up for a Global Release

'OG' is all set to hit theaters worldwide on September 25, and is being prestigiously produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari. With a powerful cast, gripping premise, and high expectations riding on it, the film is poised to be a blockbuster.

‘OG’ Cast and Crew: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Leads Star-Studded Lineup

In “OG”, Pawan Kalyan is set to surprise fans with a fresh, distinct look. The film features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, while Priyanka Mohan stars opposite Pawan as his love interest. The cast also includes well-known actors such as Sriya Reddy, Prashanth, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, Ajay Ghosh, and Prakash Raj, who all play pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Thaman S, promising a powerful and engaging soundtrack. Early buzz suggests that the action sequences and stylish presentation will add a unique flair to the movie.

With the trailer set to release on the morning of September 21, expectations for “OG” are soaring. Power Star fans are in for a visual treat that will only heighten their excitement ahead of the film’s worldwide release.