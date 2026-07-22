Prabhas is almost 50, and everyone's still asking when he'll get married. Now, an old interview of his is doing the rounds where he talks about his wedding plans, what he wants in a wife, and even how many kids he wants.

Prabhas entered the film industry as the heir to his uncle, Rebel Star Krishnam Raju. He made his debut with the film 'Eeshwar' and got his first big break with 'Varsham'. 'Chatrapathi' turned him into a massive star. Films like 'Darling', 'Mr. Perfect', 'Mirchi', and of course, 'Baahubali', cemented his stardom, and today he's a pan-India hero whose upcoming films are eyeing the global market.

Right now, Prabhas is 47 years old and still unmarried, holding on to the title of India's 'most eligible bachelor'. But there's no talk of a wedding. His aunt, Shyamaladevi, has been visiting temples, praying for his marriage. Whenever asked, the family says they are waiting for Prabhas to give the green signal and are looking for a girl. There's no clarity on when Prabhas will get married. In fact, the bigger question now is if he will get married at all.

An old interview Prabhas gave on Manchu Lakshmi's talk show has now gone viral. This interview happened around the time his film 'Bujjigadu' was released. In it, he spoke about marriage and children. When Lakshmi asked him when he plans to get married, he said, 'I don't know yet, I haven't thought about it. It might take a year or two, or maybe even longer'. When asked if he'd prefer a love marriage or an arranged one, he clearly said, 'Arranged marriage'. He added that it's enough if his parents like the girl.

When asked what kind of girl he was looking for, Prabhas said, 'She shouldn't be artificial, she should have a pure heart'. He felt that was enough for him to get married. As for how many children he wants, he said he doesn't have any big fantasies but would like to have two kids. 'One child would be lonely, but two would be nice,' Prabhas explained. It's been nearly 20 years since that interview, and it's interesting that he is still single.

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Prabhas's Upcoming Films

Prabhas became a pan-India hero with the 'Baahubali' films. He found success with 'Salaar' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'. His last film was 'The Raja Saab', which was a disaster. He is now working on 'Fauji' and 'Spirit'. Along with these, the shooting for 'Kalki 2' is also underway, and he is expected to join the sets soon, which might take some time.

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