Director Hanu Raghavapudi reveals that Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, exploring themes of duty, morality, and self-realization. Fans are eager for this historical action drama.

Prabhas, one of Bollywood and Tollywood’s leading stars, is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The historical action drama promises a gripping storyline, blending intense action with philosophical depth.

Hanu Raghavapudi has now revealed that his film Fauzi, which stars Prabhas, takes significant inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. The period action drama usually set in the 1940s encompasses such themes as war, justice, and personal transformation.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi Reveals Its Inspiration from The Bhagavad Gita

While speaking in an interview recently, Hanu Raghavapudi said the film understood Krishna's essence in the Gita. Especially the dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna. Now he said the protagonist of this film goes on a journey of self-realization and moral dilemmas, which coincides with Arjuna's faith battle on the battlefield. Philosophy underlines that much of the narrative and dramatizes the story.

He said, “We intentionally used Sanskrit shlokas because they add gravity and meaning to our warrior tale. However, this is not a mythological film. We’ve only drawn philosophical inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. Fauzi is a powerful patriotic drama that explores human emotions and socio-political tensions during the British era, many of which still resonate globally today."

The slokha used in the film “पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः। गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥"(The one who conquers the Padmavyuh, who fights like Karna on the Pandava side, without a guru like Ekalavya — he is a warrior by birth.)

Elements Taken from the Gita Thematically

The teachings from the Bhagavad Gita on duty (dharma), righteousness, and the self will be intertwined with the narrative of the movie. The soldier character portrayed by Prabhas will struggle with the moral issues faced within his conscience, and the decisions will challenge several of his beliefs and values. It resonates with the Gita's theme and lets the audience experience a thought-provoking movie.

Thrilling Facts about the Movie

This was enough to send waves of fluttering excitement to hundreds of thousands of fans and critics at the announcement of Fauzi. A brief historical setting coupled with action sequences and profound philosophical concreteness has been the new hook for the movie. With the fan-follow and vision of Prabhas, and directorial vision from Hanu Raghavapudi, it is a major movie.

Fauzi has not only been an action and history drama, but also embraced philosophical aspects fused in the Bhagavad Gita. By merging such ageless teachings, the film hopes to reach out to more than just entertainment; it hopes to speak to the conscience regarding duty, righteousness, and personal evolution.