Fauzi FIRST Poster OUT: Prabhas' first look title poster has finally been released. The title of the film starring Prabhas and directed by Hanuraghavapudi has been fixed as expected, Fauzi

The much-awaited title of Pan India star Prabhas’ upcoming film with Tollywood director Hanu Raghavapudi has finally been unveiled. On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, the team released the title look poster, and fans are already going viral over it. The movie, a period drama, will now officially be known as Fauzi, a title that has been speculated about for a long time. The first look poster showcases Prabhas in a powerful avatar, raising excitement and expectations among the audience even further.

The director has created a buzz by releasing a pre-look poster earlier, giving fans a glimpse of the story’s intensity. Hanu Raghavapudi seems to be crafting the film like a puzzle, with intriguing hints in the posters. Prabhas’ intense expressions and piercing eyes in the poster promise a thrilling experience for his fans. True to the title, which translates to “soldier,” it appears that Prabhas will be portraying a warrior ready for battle. The makers describe his role as a combination of iconic warriors—“Arjuna who breaks the Padma Vyuha, Karna who stands by the Pandavas, Ekalavyu, a master archer prepared for combat.” Such a depiction is said to be unprecedented in Telugu cinema.

A Soldier’s Tale Set in the 1930s

In Fauzi, Prabhas will embody the life of a courageous soldier. The film explores the struggles of warriors during the pre-independence era, bringing untold chapters of history to the screen. The official tagline, “The most courageous story of a soldier from the hidden chapters of history,” perfectly encapsulates the essence of the story.

Set against the backdrop of the 1930s, the movie will feature thrilling action sequences, with Prabhas leading a battalion, as hinted in the pre-look lines like “A Battalion who walks alone” and “Most wanted since 1932.” Reports suggest that elements inspired by the Second World War may also play a part in the narrative. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Anupam Kher, Jayaprada, Bhanuchander, Mithun Chakraborty, and others in significant roles. Imanvi will star as Prabhas’ partner, while Vishal Chandrasekhar composes the music. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive budget, Fauzi is slated for release in August next year.