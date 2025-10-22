Did You Know? Prabhas Had a Childhood Crush in School; The Secret Is Out!
Actor Prabhas has revealed his first crush in an interview. The secret of Prabhas, the dream boy of many women, has now been revealed.
Prabhas's First Love
Prabhas is not just a pan-India hero, but also one who has won women's hearts. Many women are waiting for him. It's said some even wish he never marries. Many women adore Prabhas.
Darling Prabhas
Actor Prabhas is also known as Darling. Rumors linked him with actress Anushka, with marriage talk swirling after Baahubali. But Prabhas has had a crush in his life.
Prabhas Interview
In an interview, he revealed he had a crush on his teacher in LKG. That kind of attraction is called a crush. In 9th grade, when his girls' school went co-ed, there were few boys.
Prabhas Childhood Memories
Prabhas said girls noticed his height, but he had no crush then. For his 45th birthday, updates on 'Fauji,' 'Spirit,' and 'The Raja Saab' are expected. 'Eeswar' and 'Salaar' will be re-released.
