Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

Prabhas' team has responded to engagement rumours circulating with Kriti Sanon. The actors will appear together in the forthcoming flick Adipurush.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have emerged as the next hot pair in Bollywood. In recent days, rumours have circulated that the most eligible bachelor, Prabhas, is planning to marry Bollywood beauty, Kriti Sanon. Although it is unknown whether the rumours are real, they have spread like wildfire. According to reports, Prabhas' team has denied the engagement rumours.

A close acquaintance from Prabhas' team is said to have ended the engagement rumours. "Prabhas and Kriti are merely pals," said to media. It is not true that they have gotten engaged."

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumours

The trailer release of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's next flick, Adipurush, sparked relationship rumours. Although both rejected the romance rumours, Kriti blushed when Varun Dhawan taunted her, and Prabhas' reaction to Balakrishna's taunting gave much-needed gasoline to the fire. Rumour has it that the couple has chosen to take their relationship to the next level. A film critic tweeted that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be getting married in the Maldives shortly, and the internet went crazy.





Earlier, Kriti called her relationship rumours with Prabhas 'baseless'. In her note, she also said that 'Bhediya' Varun 'went a little too wild' and his fun banter led to dating rumours. Kriti's note read, "Its neither Pyaar, no PR... our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!" She also put 'Fake news' GIF along with the statement.

Balakrishna questioned Prabhas on the romance rumours involving Kriti Sanon on Unstoppable With NBK 2, asking why Ram fell in love with Sita. Prabhas responded with a faint smile, "It's old hat. Madam has already paved the way. There was also a confirmation from the'madam' that there was nothing like that."

Adipurush's Background

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon co-starred in the highly awaited film Adipurush. Om Raut, who earlier directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directs the pan-Indian film. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in major roles.