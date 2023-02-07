Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani are NOW husband and wife; couple were in silver outfits

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! After a long wait, the day finally arrived when Sidharth and Kiara got married for life. According to reports, the wedding was set to take place today, February 7, and pre-wedding celebrations had already began in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace for the previous two days. According to reports, the Shershaah pair is not husband and wife. Yes! You read that correctly. Kiara is officially Mrs Malhotra, and we can't wait to see their wedding photos.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married

The horse, along with its owners and a handful of members, can be seen departing Suryagarh Palace in the footage. When the media inquired about the wedding, the boys responded,'shadi ho gayi'. Another video shows a Palace employee wearing a pink uniform and carrying a tray of goodies coming out. According to him, the wedding went off without a hitch, and both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wore silver-colored gowns. We're sure fans are waiting with bated breath for the wedding photos to be released.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani take pheras at Bawdi, Suryagarh

The Bawdi is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it, and leading to it are four narrow corridors on each side. The central area is where the pheras take place, and amphitheater-like stepped seating surrounds it for the guests to sit.

There is a huge lawn space on either side of the Bawdi, and it can accommodate many guests. The open-air space is just perfect for musical evenings and intimate weddings. Many weddings have taken place at the Bawdi, and Suryagarh Palace has shared a number of pictures of the space on its social media handles.