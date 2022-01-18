  • Facebook
    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Actor Poonam Pandey had approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea on November 25.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    In a major relief to actor Poonam Pandey, the Supreme Court has given interim protection to the actor against arrest in the Raj Kundra pornography case on Tuesday. Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman, Raj Kundra is the main accused in the pornography case.

    Poonam Pandey had filed an application with the Apex Court seeking interim protection against the arrest after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea. The notice was issued by the double bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BV Nagarathna.

    The model-turned-actor, who sought anticipatory bail, is a co-accused in the pornography case in which Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police. The Supreme Court in its order read: "No coercive action against the appellant. Issue notice."

    The Bombay High Court had rejected Poonam Pandey’s anticipatory bail plea last year, on November 25. After this, Pandey had appealed to the Apex Court seeking interim protection from arrest in the case. The pornography case came to the fore after a complaint was filed by Madhukar Krishan Keni against online platforms and certain websites that contained obscene material.

    Poonam Pandey, in her plea, had said that she was not an owner or a partner in any of the platforms. She also said that the complaint against her was about a video portraying her which was available on some platforms.

    She further said that she was a victim in the matter, and not an accused. Claims suggesting that the Central government had blocked all videos of Poonam Pandey on some porn websites in 2015 were also made.

    Earlier, on December 15, the Supreme Court had given interim protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in the pornography case. The court had also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, seeking its reply on it. Kundra’s plea was previously rejected by the single bench court of Justice Nitin Sambre who gave him four weeks of time to approach the Supreme Court.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 3:03 PM IST
