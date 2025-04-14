user
user icon

La Liga: Top 5 Kylian Mbappe Moments with Real Madrid

La Liga: Discover the top 5 moments of Kylian Mbappe’s time at Real Madrid. From his dazzling debut to performances in El Clasico that have marked his impact in La Liga.

La Liga: Top 5 Kylian Mbappe Moments with Real Madrid
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

La Liga: When Kylian Mbappe signed with Real Madrid, it was a massive shift in European football. Since his arrival, Mbappe has coupled his pace and clinical finishing with the legacy of Los Blancos. His performances have not only rewritten record books but also excited fans across Spain and beyond. Here, we revisit the top 5 moments that capture Mbappe’s influence on La Liga with Real Madrid.

1. Debut Brilliance in the UEFA Super Cup (August 2024)

In his very first competitive appearance for Real Madrid, Mbappe wasted no time. Facing Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, he scored an early goal from 25 yards, timed perfectly after a one-touch pass from Jude Bellingham. With a composed finish that left the opposition goalkeeper with little chance, Mbappe helped secure a 2–0 win. His performance set an immediate tone.

2. Hat-Trick Heroics in Champions League (February 2025)

Under immense pressure in a knockout game against Manchester City, Mbappe delivered a top performance. Scoring a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu, he became the first player to notch three goals in a Champions League tie at Madrid’s home ground. The goals translated into a 3–1 victory. That night, his numbers - 3 goals and 2 assists with a 65% shooting conversion spoke volumes about his ability to perform on the big stage.

3. Record-Breaking Debut Season in La Liga (December 2024)

By December 2024, Mbappe had already netted 20 league goals, a record for a debut season by any foreign player at Real Madrid. His ability to find space amidst the best defenses in La Liga showed his immediate impact. This milestone was a testament to his consistent finishing and relentless drive to be the central point of Madrid’s attack.

4. Clutch Performance in El Clasico (March 2025)

El Clasico is more than a match and a battle for pride. In March 2025, with the score deadlocked, Mbappe orchestrated a mesmerizing solo run. Dodging multiple Barcelona defenders, he went past the midfield and fired a powerful, accurate shot from the edge of the box to break the deadlock, sealing a 2–1 victory. This goal was assisted by a key pass from Vinicius Jr.

5. A Comeback Against Atletico Madrid (April 2025)

After a minor knock sidelined him for two weeks, Mbappe returned just in time for a crucial La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid. In a match that carried the weight, he scored twice, including a curling effort in the 78th minute that left opponents and fans in admiration. Real Madrid won 3-0, and the performance: 2 goals, 1 assist, and a 75% shooting accuracy spoke the quality of the French striker.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Premier League: Top 5 Marcus Rashford Moments

Premier League: Top 5 Marcus Rashford Moments

IPL 2025: RR skipper Samson gives clear message to his team after RCB bashing HRD

IPL 2025: RR skipper Samson sends clear message to his team after RCB bashing

IPL 2025: RCB star Virat Kohli becomes 2nd player to achieve this MASSIVE feat in T20 cricket HRD

IPL 2025: RCB star Virat Kohli becomes 2nd player to achieve this MASSIVE feat in T20 cricket

ICC introduces a specialized support program for Displaced Afghan Women Cricketers ddr

ICC launches global initiative to support displaced Afghan women cricketers

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special' ddr

RCB's Rajat Patidar after 9-wicket win over RR: 'The way we bowled in the powerplay was really special'

Recent Stories

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti AJR

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic 'Chammak Challo' performance [WATCH] NTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic ‘Chammak Challo’ performance [WATCH]

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium over PNB scam

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium over PNB scam

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC? HRD

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC?

Taiwan records increased Chinese incursions around its territory, 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels detected dmn

Taiwan records increased Chinese incursions around its territory, 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels detected

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon