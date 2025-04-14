La Liga: Top 5 Kylian Mbappe Moments with Real Madrid

Read Full Article

La Liga: When Kylian Mbappe signed with Real Madrid, it was a massive shift in European football. Since his arrival, Mbappe has coupled his pace and clinical finishing with the legacy of Los Blancos. His performances have not only rewritten record books but also excited fans across Spain and beyond. Here, we revisit the top 5 moments that capture Mbappe’s influence on La Liga with Real Madrid.

1. Debut Brilliance in the UEFA Super Cup (August 2024)

In his very first competitive appearance for Real Madrid, Mbappe wasted no time. Facing Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, he scored an early goal from 25 yards, timed perfectly after a one-touch pass from Jude Bellingham. With a composed finish that left the opposition goalkeeper with little chance, Mbappe helped secure a 2–0 win. His performance set an immediate tone.

2. Hat-Trick Heroics in Champions League (February 2025)

Under immense pressure in a knockout game against Manchester City, Mbappe delivered a top performance. Scoring a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu, he became the first player to notch three goals in a Champions League tie at Madrid’s home ground. The goals translated into a 3–1 victory. That night, his numbers - 3 goals and 2 assists with a 65% shooting conversion spoke volumes about his ability to perform on the big stage.

3. Record-Breaking Debut Season in La Liga (December 2024)

By December 2024, Mbappe had already netted 20 league goals, a record for a debut season by any foreign player at Real Madrid. His ability to find space amidst the best defenses in La Liga showed his immediate impact. This milestone was a testament to his consistent finishing and relentless drive to be the central point of Madrid’s attack.

4. Clutch Performance in El Clasico (March 2025)

El Clasico is more than a match and a battle for pride. In March 2025, with the score deadlocked, Mbappe orchestrated a mesmerizing solo run. Dodging multiple Barcelona defenders, he went past the midfield and fired a powerful, accurate shot from the edge of the box to break the deadlock, sealing a 2–1 victory. This goal was assisted by a key pass from Vinicius Jr.

5. A Comeback Against Atletico Madrid (April 2025)

After a minor knock sidelined him for two weeks, Mbappe returned just in time for a crucial La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid. In a match that carried the weight, he scored twice, including a curling effort in the 78th minute that left opponents and fans in admiration. Real Madrid won 3-0, and the performance: 2 goals, 1 assist, and a 75% shooting accuracy spoke the quality of the French striker.

