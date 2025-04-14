user
user icon

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti

The week began with a sharp sell-off on Monday, as global markets reacted negatively to the US government's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The move led to fears of a trade war and caused panic among investors.

Indian stock market: BSE, NSE remain closed today in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti AJR
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 14, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

Indian stock markets are closed today, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born on April 14, 1891. Every year, this day is observed as a public holiday across the country. Schools, banks, and several government offices remain shut in honour of the social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Indian equity markets ended the past week with gains after a very volatile session in the starting of week. The week began with a sharp sell-off on Monday, as global markets reacted negatively to the US government's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The move led to fears of a trade war and caused panic among investors. The situation became worse when China responded with its own set of retaliatory measures, further impacting investor sentiment worldwide.

However, markets managed to recover some ground after the U.S. decided to defer the implementation of the tariffs for all countries except China. This move brought some relief to global markets, including India, and led to a rebound in stock prices in the following sessions.

Last week on Friday, Sensex closed at 75,157.26 points, up 1,310.11 points or 1.77 per cent, while Nifty closed at 22,828.55 points, up 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent. Nifty metal, consumer durables, oil and gas were the top movers among the sectoral indices.

On the domestic front, Indian indices also received a boost from the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy announcement. The central bank not only cut interest rates but also adopted a dovish stance, indicating that more support could be provided if necessary. This decision was welcomed by investors and helped cushion the earlier losses.

Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking said "The upcoming holiday-shortened week will remain sensitive to further developments on the U.S.-China tariff front. On the domestic side, the spotlight will also be on corporate earnings, with heavyweights such as Wipro and Infosys from the IT sector, along with private banking majors HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, scheduled to announce their quarterly results".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs AJR

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs

India Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024 AJR

India-Singapore air travel reaches historic peak, over 5 million flyers in 2024

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI AJR

US tariffs on China's low-value e-commerce goods could shift trade to India: GTRI

Private equity investment in Indian real estate jumps 35% to $748 million in Q1 2025: Savills AJR

Private equity investment in Indian real estate jumps 35% to $748 million in Q1 2025: Savills

Indian PSU banks post market cap declines in January-March quarter

Public Sector Banks take a hit: Market cap drops in March quarter; check details

Recent Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic 'Chammak Challo' performance [WATCH] NTI

Kareena Kapoor Khan lights up Dubai event with iconic ‘Chammak Challo’ performance [WATCH]

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium over PNB scam

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium over PNB scam

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC? HRD

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI pulled off 12-run win over DC?

Taiwan records increased Chinese incursions around its territory, 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels detected dmn

Taiwan records increased Chinese incursions around its territory, 6 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels detected

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

WWE: 5 Feuds That Could Have Made Sense for Alexa Bliss Ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Rather Than Nothing

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon