In the video, Katy speaks about the importance of voting. The video starts with Katy Perry getting out of bed with messy hair with popcorn and lollipops stuck to it.

"This year, you can look like s--t when you vote," the Rise singer said. "Yup, I've briefly scanned the Constitution, and nowhere does it say you can't just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in. In the name of democracy, any 'just out of bed' look is A-OK."

She drove her point by showing a woman wearing a child's onesie, a handsome hunk in kids' briefs and a woman in a free XL T-shirt 'you got from your bank'.

Next Katy says she sleeps naked and stripped off her pyjamas, saying "Yup, let those babies loose." Katy Perry being Katy Perry took it upon herself to let the world know; she sleeps naked!

Sadly, before she could finish her lines, two cops arrived on the scene and put Perry in handcuffs.

As the car drove off, the singer shouted, "See you at the polls Nov. 8!"

The election race is on between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton for the Office of the President. Let's wait and watch till November 8 to see who wins.