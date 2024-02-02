Poonam Pandey no more: Model's Instagram page claims she was 'lost to cervical cancer'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Poonam Pandey Death: The celebrity's Instagram account has left fans perplexed. According to her most recent Instagram post, Poonam Pandey died from 'cervical cancer'. However, many are questioning if this is a hoax or actual news.

    Poonam Pandey, an internet superstar and reality show star, created a name for herself in the entertainment business with her design statements. With a large fan base, she would frequently communicate with her fans and give updates on her personal and professional lives via her official social media channels.

    Netizens are shocked as word of her tragic death spreads over the internet. On Friday morning, a message from her Instagram account went viral, announcing her death due to cervical cancer.

    Shared with a folded hand emoji and a red heart emoji in the caption, the post reads, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

    The news of the 32-year-old actress's death has shocked the internet. While specifics of her death have yet to be published, netizens rushed to the post's comment area to express their condolences and astonishment. Some even suggested that the message may be a 'hoax' or a'marketing gimmick'. Others were suspicious, claiming that the Ponam mentioned in the message had to be someone other than the actress.

    During a recent media event, Poonam praised her Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Faruqui for winning Salman Khan's reality programme Bigg Boss 17. She praised his game and stated that she had backed him since the beginning. During her time on Kangana Ranaut's reality programme, she spoke openly about experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Sam Bombay.

