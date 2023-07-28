PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and more - AI artist's 'Barbie' makeover to politicians takes internet by storm

Discover the captivating world of Indian politicians turned Barbie dolls by an AI artist; Check out the stunning images that have taken the internet by storm.

The movie "Barbie" has taken the world by storm, captivating every section of global media. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the highly anticipated film was released on July 21 and is enjoying a successful run in theaters worldwide. The pink bandwagon of Barbie fever has left people, businesses, brands, and everyone else eager to be a part of the frenzy. Adding to the excitement, an AI artist has recently caught the internet's attention with a unique and well-known style. The artist teleported Indian politicians into Barbie and Ken's fashionable world, creating quite a buzz online.

Also read: Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

The intriguing images were shared by an Instagram page called "Who Wore What." The post, captioned "Who is your favourite among these? Barbie here, Barbie there! Barbie everywhere," features stunning pictures of ten politicians who were given a Barbie-like makeover.

The politicians featured in the transformed images include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Former Member of the Lok Sabha and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of Home Affairs of India Amit Shah, Former Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha Sonia Gandhi, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari.

With the help of an AI program, the artist dressed the politicians in eye-catching pink and colorful clothing, applied flawless makeup, and gave them fashionable hairdos, turning them into Barbie-like avatars.

Also read: Barbie 2: Here's A-Z of Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer sequel

The post has garnered significant attention, receiving more than 4,00 likes since it was shared. Many people have commented positively on the artist's unique work, appreciating the creative blend of politics and Barbie's iconic world.