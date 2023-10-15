Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi invites Amitabh Bachchan to explore Gujarat's Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a post by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan regarding the former's visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples. PM Modi also extended an invitation to Mr. Bachchan to visit the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat, and the Statue of Unity in Vadodara.

    In a post on a social media platform (formerly Twitter), Mr. Bachchan expressed his fascination with the religiosity, mystery, and divinity of Kailash Parbat, but also lamented that he might never be able to visit the place in person. Many users inquired about his well-being and the reasons for not being able to go there.

    Responding to Mr. Bachchan's post, Prime Minister Modi stated, "My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerizing. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting, and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to the Statue of Unity is also due."

    Meanwhile, PM Modi conducted prayers at Gauri Kund, a significant holy site for Hindus in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. On October 12, he began a daylong visit to the border state by observing the Adi Kailash peak, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. He was dressed in traditional attire, complete with a white turban and an upper body garment called 'ranga.'

    During his visit, PM Modi performed aarti at the Shiva Parvati temple along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong and meditated with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak. He then proceeded to the Gunji village, where he interacted with the locals and attended an exhibition showcasing local artifacts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied him during these engagements.

    ALSO READ: Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

    On a different note, Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 81st birthday. He expressed his gratitude to his fans and supporters on Instagram by sharing a collage featuring an image from his greet-and-meet session on Wednesday evening. In his caption, he stated, "This love and affection is beyond any effort to repay it... blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

