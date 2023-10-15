Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini Maniratnam said that while the world knows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a beauty, she knows her as a person.

Actor-director, and wife of famed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam, has known all of the actors with whom her husband has collaborated. She recently remarked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and termed her as a genuine person who cares about others around her and compared her to Florence Nightingale. The 62-year-old also shared that it brings her joy seeing Arvind Swami, R Madhavan, and Abhishek Bachchan succeed in their separate careers.



Suhasini Maniratnam on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Suhasini said that she gets extremely happy whenever she sees Aishwarya. "I know her as a person; you may see her as a beauty or whatever, but I see her for who she is," she added. "She possesses numerous qualities that the general public is unaware of. For example, if you become unwell, she will be the first person to arrive and care for you. She will advise you on what to eat and she has that. Aishwarya Rai is Florence Nightingale," Suhasini continued.

Aishwarya- Mani Ratnam collaborations

Aishwarya has worked with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on several films, including 'Iruvar', 'Guru', 'Raavan', and 'PS I' and 'PS II'.

R Madhavan played basketball for the country

Suhasini revealed that actor R Madhavan used to play basketball for the country and hence she is not shocked that his son Vedant is a swimming champion. "It's there in the genes."

Suhasini Maniratnam

Suhasini Maniratnam is a Tamil cinema actress, director, producer, and writer from India. She has appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She made her film debut in 1980 with the Tamil flick. Killathe Nenjathai.