    Picture of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunday Instagram post is not to be missed

    The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo of herself worshipping a Lord Shiva idol, commenting on the power of faith.

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made significant progress with films such as Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress, who debuted in the Hindi entertainment industry with the blockbuster OTT drama 'The Family Man 2,' has also wowed audiences with her cameo song in Pushpa: The Rising, Oo Antava. 

    She has gained notoriety for her humour on Karan Johar's contentious chat programme Koffee With Karan. Apart from performing, Samantha has made a name for herself on Instagram, with a massive 25.1 million followers and frequently exposes intimate details.

    Today, Samantha took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a picture of herself prostrating before Lord Shiva idol. The photo was taken inside the temple, and the actress can be seen seated in a lotus position. For the caption, Samantha wrote, “Sometimes, it doesn’t take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman."

    After her social media post, various celebrities and admirers of the actress flooded the comment area with praise. Anushka Sharma supported Samantha and comment 'Yes'. "Huge fan ma'am!" said one of the fans." "Wishing you strength and power!" commented another. May Bhairavi Devi grant you the power to conquer your obstacles! Love!" "You gained our respect, Samantha!" exclaimed someone else." "More power to you, Samantha!!" one fan said."

    Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam. The film will portray the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan, respectively. 

    The film also has a highly accomplished star cast comprising Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the star cast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

