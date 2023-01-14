Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach

    Virat Kohli has uploaded a photo of himself and his wifey Anushka Sharma on a beach date, and the photo has admirers loving and calling it ‘couple goals’.

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a gorgeous couple with a large social media following. Virat and Anushka, called 'Virushka' by their fans, are one of the most famous celebrity couples, and they never fail to provide massive pair goals. They frequently leave fans swooning with their social media PDA, from posting love-soaked photographs with each other to leaving passionate comments on each other's posts.

    Virat and Anushka recently released previously unseen photos of their daughter Vamika on her second birthday. Virat Kohli posted a gorgeous photo from his beach date with wifey Anushka Sharma in his most recent Instagram post.

    Also Read: Steven Spielberg 'Liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a photo with Anushka Sharma. The couple seemed to have spent some quality time together on the beach and shared a supper. Virat and Anushka are seen smiling as they sit on cane chairs with food on the table in front of them. They were sitting under a tree, and while Virat is wearing orange shorts, Anushka looks stunning in a white airy oversized dress. They are both holding wine glasses, and the background of the photograph depicts a gorgeous beach with turquoise blue waves. Anushka wore sunglasses and smiled like a million bucks for the photo.

    Virat Kohli merely added a heart emoji to his caption. In only two hours, his post received over 3 million likes, and hundreds of followers left sweet comments swooning over the gorgeous duo. While one remark said "King & Queen," another said "Couple goals" on Virat's photo. Siddhanth Kapoor also left a remark, saying, "Beautiful, both of you. So genuine and great." See the photo from Anushka and Virat's beach date below.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    On Vamika's second birthday, Anushka uploaded a sweet photo of herself sitting on a park bench, tenderly holding her daughter Vamika in her arms. Vamika is seen placing kisses on her mother's face, while Anushka seems clearly ecstatic. Sharing the imageSharing the pic, Anushka wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open." Meanwhile, Virat also posted a picture of himself in which he is seen lying on the grass, while Vamika rests her head on his chest. “My heartbeat is 2,” he wrote.

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Virat Kohli also showed off his Dubai vacation with Anushka and Vamika a few days ago. The photo showed him and Anushka walking on the beach while holding their newborn child Vamika's hands.  Virat wrote, “Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    Anushka Sharma, who was recently seen in the 2018 film Zero fearuring Sahah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will play the ace player in the role. Anushka also had a guest cameo in Qala's much-loved song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'.
     

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 2:30 PM IST
