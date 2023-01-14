Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Steven Spielberg 'Liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

    Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani has shared a precious photograph with Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. RRR director SS Rajamouli is also included in the shot.

    Steven Spielberg 'liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    RRR music composer MM Keeravani, who won a Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, has posted a photo with Hollywood iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

    Keeravani took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share two pictures with Spielberg, who was named Best Director for his semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' at the recent Golden Globes. 'The Fabelmans,' a coming-of-age movie, also won the Golden Globe for Best Picture in the drama category.

    Also Read: Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

    Keeravani revealed that Spielberg "liked" Naatu Naatu by sharing the images, including SS Rajamouli. "Had the opportunity of meeting the God of Movies and telling him how much I adore his movies, notably DUEL," the composer wrote. "And I couldn't believe it when he stated he liked Naatu Naatu," he said in another tweet. Spielberg has received several honours, including three Academy Awards (with two for Best Director).

    The foot-tapping tune from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Naatu Naatu, won Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which highlights the spirit of dance and camaraderie between RRR main performers Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters, won the Golden Globes against opposition from Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win

    Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for an Academy Award in the Original Song category, and Ram Charan has stated that if the film wins, he and Jr NTR will most likely dance on stage. Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj perform the Telugu song Naatu Naatu.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
