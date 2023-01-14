SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

SS Rajamouli stated that his magnum opus RRR is "not a Bollywood film" at the Directors Guild of America screening.

In the midst of a stunning Golden Globes triumph and high Oscar hype, filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a significant remark, claiming that his celebrated magnum opus RRR is not a Bollywood film.

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is an epic narrative set in pre-independence India about a fierce warrior who faces a steely cop serving British troops. Rajamouli recently spoke at a Directors Guild of America screening of his film.

"RRR is not a Bollywood picture; it is a Telugu film from the south of India, where I am from, but rather than halting the film and giving you a piece of music and dance, I utilise the song to propel the plot forward." "Republicworld.com reported Rajamouli as saying. "I merely use such components to further the tale... If you remark at the conclusion of the film, "I didn't feel it like three hours," I know I'm a successful filmmaker "The director went on to explain.

Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping tune from SS Rajamouli's RRR, just won Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which highlights the spirit of dance and camaraderie between RRR main performers Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters, won the Golden Globes against opposition from Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for an Academy Award in the Original Song category, and Ram Charan has stated that if the film wins, he and Jr NTR will most likely dance on stage. Naatu Naatu is a Telugu song created by famous music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.