Jailer star Rajinikanth visits Badrinath temple to offer prayers (Photos and Video)

After Jailer's massive opening at the box office, superstar Rajinikanth visited the holy site of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to offer his prayers.

Rajinikanth, the legendary actor, is now enjoying the success of his latest film, Jailer, which opened in theatres on Thursday, August 10, earlier this week. The action-comedy, directed by Nelson, is playing to packed houses throughout India and has made Rs 143 crore globally in only two days. On Saturday, August 12, the celebrity paid a visit to the holy spot of Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand to celebrate the success of Jailer. Rajinikanth came at Badrinath Dham and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal before attending his evening aarti. He wore a blue shirt, jeans, a traditional shawl and white trainers.

The 72-year-old actor, who returns to the big screen after two years with his 169th film Jailer, remarked that getting the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal pleased and astonished him. Several recordings of the actor's spiritual visit are currently doing the rounds on social media.

The 72-year-old went to the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday. According to sources, the actor spent around 30 minutes at the Badrinath temple, where he participated in the recital of Vishnu Sahastranam.

The actor recently stated that he has returned to the Himalayas after a four-year absence. He has visited temples and participated in spiritual sessions. Photos and videos from the spiritual journey have appeared on the internet.

About Jailer:

Apart from Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, and Sunil play significant parts in Jailer. Cameo appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar round out the pan-India star lineup.

According to the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, Rajinikanth's Jailer earned Rs 92 crore worldwide on its first day, making it the third-highest opener of the year for all Indian films, trailing only Adipurush and Pathaan, which earned Rs 126 crore and Rs 106 crore, respectively, on their opening days at the global box office.