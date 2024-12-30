PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor enjoys family vacay in Switzerland; shares pics of Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan's skiing

Kareena Kapoor, who routinely posts photos of her family on social media, posted a snapshot of Taimur gleefully skiing down a snowy hill on Sunday. He was wearing a helmet and ski gear. The child seemed happy as he skated over the snow.

First Published Dec 30, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are enjoying their family holiday in Switzerland. The actress recently recorded a beautiful photo of her kid enjoying a day of skiing. On Sunday (Dec 29) the actress, who frequently shares glimpses of her family life with followers on social media, posted a snapshot on Instagram of Taimur gleefully skiing down a snowy hill, clad in a cosy winter attire complete with a helmet and ski gear. The small one seemed ecstatic as he skated smoothly across the snow.

Kareena, a pleased mother, captured photos of her kid with a wide smile, watching him compete in the sport. Kareena captioned the shot "Mera Beta" with a red heart emoji.

She captioned her following image, "Don't ask me whether I ski! I photograph my youngster because someone has to."

The 'Singham Again' actress recently revealed images from her Christmas party, capturing heartfelt moments with her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan and their boys Taimur and Jeh.

For the previous several years, the couple has made it a practice to enjoy the holidays in this unique fashion, and this year was no exception. Kareena stated in the message that she was so caught up in the festivities with her loved ones that she didn't have time to post earlier but wanted to offer her warm wishes today.

Kareena and Saif were seen in the first shot having a sweet moment, sipping their drinks and gazing fondly at one other.

Jeh, their younger kid, jokingly photobombed the romantic occasion. Another shot shows Jeh sitting on Saif's knee, the father and son having an intimate moment. Meanwhile, Kareena was spotted giving Taimur a present and explaining something to him. The photos also showed a nicely adorned Christmas tree, with Taimur and Jeh dressed in identical red clothes.

The two were spotted having fun running around in front of the tree, which was surrounded with presents. The actress captioned the photo, "Sorry was too busy enjoying my day love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic."

