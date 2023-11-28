Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Photos: Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee marries Piya Chakraborty; unknown wedding details here

    Parambrata Chatterjee, who co-starred Vidya Balan in 'Kahaani' married his longtime partner Piya Chakraborty. Learn more about it.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Parambrata Chattopadhyay (Parambrata Chatterjee), an actor who has appeared in both Hindi and Bengali films, recently married Piya Chakraborty, the ex-wife of musician Anupam Roy. According to E-Times, Parambrata and Piya married with their family members and close friends at the actor's Kolkata home. The marriage was registered, according to sources, and producer-director Aritra Sen was also present at the event.

    Later, the pair is said to be organising a celebration for their industry colleagues. Piya Chakraborty was formerly married to composer-singer Anupam Roy, while Parambrata was in a relationship with Dutch nationalist Ike Schouten.

    Also Read: Who is Piya Chakraborty? Parambrata Chatterjee to marry singer Anupam Roy's ex-wife

    Before getting married, the pair had been dating for two years. Last month, Parambrata, 43, and Piya celebrated Ashtami together. Piya posted a photo of them smiling with their buddies on her Instagram story. In addition, the 'Aranyak' actor was recently seen with Piya and her mother at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata. Parambrata Chattopadhyay turned to social media to announce their nuptials. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Let us go then, you and I....When the evening is spread out against the sky…"

    Things about their secret marriage

    For the ceremony, the couple dressed in traditional attire.

    Registration of marriage was held at Parambrata Chattopadhyay's home in South Kolkata.

    Traditional Bengali dinner served.

    Also Read: IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch

    Who is Piya Chakraborty?
    Chakraborty is an accomplished social worker, mental health advocate, and vocalist. Before marrying singer and musician Anupam Roy in 2015, she was in a long-term relationship with him.

    In 2021, the couple divorced. "We, Anupam and Piya, have mutually decided to end our marital relationship and pursue our own independent trajectories as friends," they stated on social media.

    Piya Chakraborty and Parambrata Chattopadhyay's love story: 
    During the COVID-19 epidemic, Chatterjee and Chakraborty met. The two became friends while distributing COVID-19 relief, reportedly.

    Though they never officially or publicly acknowledged their connection, they never denied that they were dear friends. Chatterjee has also shared photos of himself on social media.

    They were recently sighted in a Kolkata restaurant with Chakaborty's mother.

    Parambrata Chatterjee's dating history 
    Chatterjee was in a relationship with actress Swastika Mukherjee. They had, however, split up for mysterious reasons.

    He also reportedly dated actress Raima Sen. Before Chakraborty, Chatterjee was in a long-term relationship with Ike Schouten, a Dutch doctor. They had split up during the COVID-19 lockdown.

    On the work front, Parambrata Chattopadhyay's career began in Bengali television and cinema. Under the direction of Sandip Ray, he played the fictitious character Topshe from Feluda. His major works include Bhalo Theko, Baishe Srabon, Sold Kadambari, and Anukul. He made his Hindi debut with Kahaani in 2012, co-starring with Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
