Who is Piya Chakraborty? Parambrata Chatterjee to marry singer Anupam Roy's ex-wife

Bengali superstar Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to marry activist-singer Piya Chakraborty today, November 27. The couple have been dating for a while now. For the unaware, Piya is musician Anupam Roy's former wife.

Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty's wedding speculations have been circulating for quite some time.

However, Aajtak Bangla has stated that the couple will marry on November 27 in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in Kolkata.

While the pair has yet to issue an official announcement, reports of their wedding are circulating on the internet. In terms of visitors, just a few members of the Bengali cinema industry have been invited to the ceremony.

Rumours circulated earlier this year that Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty secretly married. However, the actor dismissed it as false.

In fact, when Piya and Anupam separated in 2021, rumours circulated that Piya chose because she was in love with Parambrata. The 'Aranyak' actor, however, denied it at the time.

Parambrata has always been 'excellent pals' with Piya and has previously expressed his displeasure with such debates. Parambrata and Piya have never spoken openly about their relationship.

According to reports, Parambrata has recently intensified his visits to Piya's home. Piya recently visited Parambrata while he was in London for a lengthy shoot. Parambrata was recently seen with Piya and her mother at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata.