    Who is Piya Chakraborty? Parambrata Chatterjee to marry singer Anupam Roy's ex-wife

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Bengali superstar Parambrata Chatterjee is all set to marry activist-singer Piya Chakraborty today, November 27. The couple have been dating for a while now. For the unaware, Piya is musician Anupam Roy's former wife.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parambrata Chatterjee, an actor, is getting married. The actor, well-known for his contributions to Bengali and Hindi film, is rumoured to marry his girlfriend, mental health activist-singer Piya Chakraborty, today, November 27. For those who don't know, Piya is the ex-wife of musician Anupam Roy.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty's wedding speculations have been circulating for quite some time.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Aajtak Bangla has stated that the couple will marry on November 27 in a small ceremony attended by friends and family in Kolkata.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the pair has yet to issue an official announcement, reports of their wedding are circulating on the internet. In terms of visitors, just a few members of the Bengali cinema industry have been invited to the ceremony.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rumours circulated earlier this year that Parambrata Chatterjee and Piya Chakraborty secretly married. However, the actor dismissed it as false.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In fact, when Piya and Anupam separated in 2021, rumours circulated that Piya chose because she was in love with Parambrata. The 'Aranyak' actor, however, denied it at the time.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Parambrata has always been 'excellent pals' with Piya and has previously expressed his displeasure with such debates. Parambrata and Piya have never spoken openly about their relationship.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, Parambrata has recently intensified his visits to Piya's home. Piya recently visited Parambrata while he was in London for a lengthy shoot. Parambrata was recently seen with Piya and her mother at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata.

