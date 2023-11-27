Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa; watch

    At India's 54th International Film Festival, Hollywood icon Michael Douglas will receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. The actor turned producer was joined by his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Michael Douglas received the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (Iffi) in Goa. The actor turned producer attended the festival with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their son was photographed arriving. Douglas and Jones will also participate in a special session organised by National Award-winning film producer Shailendra Singh at the event.

    Hollywood actor Michael Douglas attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The actor is attending the famous film festival with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their kid. At the occasion, the two-time Oscar winner will be presented with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award. On social media, a video of the trio arriving at the event has gone viral. The video showed the group being escorted inside the event amid tight security.

    Douglas has won two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award over his career.

    On October 13, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced via social media X (formerly known as Twitter) that Hollywood veteran star Michael Douglas will receive the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India) Goa 2023.

    On October 14, the star, who is overjoyed to earn the honour, expressed his joy by saying,  "I have been honoured to receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Achievement Award at the (54th) International Film Festival Goa. So Cathy and I are going to be coming there... Looking forward to seeing you in November. All of you have a wonderful day."

    Meanwhile, Douglas's performances in films such as 'Wall Street' (1987), 'Basic Instinct' (1992), 'Falling Down,' and others have left an indelible imprint on world cinema.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
