Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    (Photos and Video) Diljit Dosanjh enjoys time with monks at monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

    Diljit Dosanjh revealed a new chapter from his travels. He took to social media to publish images of his visit to a monastery, where he met the monks.

    Photos and Video) Diljit Dosanjh enjoys time with monks at monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh, an actor and musician, shared a new chapter from his trip adventures with his followers. He took photos of his visit to a tranquil monastery where he met the monks to Instagram and X. He was also spotted dancing with the villagers in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

    The singer-actor released a cheerful video of himself and his buddies having fun in the icy mountains, captioned, “Naina Da Kehna.” He put his own flavour to Crew's recent song, Naina, which received positive feedback, including from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Diljit had a great time in the snow, and another video showed him fitting right in with the locals, performing traditional songs as well as his own.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen

    Diljit's most recent tweet showed followers a preview of his visit to a peaceful monastery dubbed 'One Love.' He bonded with the monks there, exchanging laughter and knowledge. He also graciously handed a young monk a warm jacket and got a lovely scroll as a parting present.

    Last week, Diljit wished his followers a happy Maha Shivaratri. He also posted touching images of his temple visit and encounters with locals. Apart from that, Diljit thrilled the villagers by dancing to a traditional folk tune. He danced on the mountain trail, wearing a striking black jumper, matching joggers, and a bright orange turban. “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced,” he said in the video that he posted.

    Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set?

    Diljit will shortly appear in Crew. The film follows three flight hostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. As they go on a trip to follow their aspirations, they face unexpected hurdles. Diljit has a big part in the film, and Kapil Sharma makes a special cameo.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Atif Aslam turns 41: 'Tere Bin' to 'Woh Lamhe', 7 best songs of the singer RKK EAI

    Atif Aslam turns 41: 'Tere Bin' to 'Woh Lamhe', 7 best songs of the singer

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen RBA

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army..'

    Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army'

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set? RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Did you know there was special gym for Disha Patani on 'Yodha' set?

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on NIR

    Actor Ajith Kumar undergoes treatment for ear-nerve swelling; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire engulfs scrap yard at Peenya due to alleged short circuit, locals evacuated

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his truck?

    Who was John Barnett, the Boeing whistleblower found dead in his car?

    Atif Aslam turns 41: 'Tere Bin' to 'Woh Lamhe', 7 best songs of the singer RKK EAI

    Atif Aslam turns 41: 'Tere Bin' to 'Woh Lamhe', 7 best songs of the singer

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen RBA

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen

    'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army..'

    Sidharth Malhotra shares how patriotic roles are fulfilling his childhood dream, 'My dadu was in Indian Army'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon