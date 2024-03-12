(Photos and Video) Diljit Dosanjh enjoys time with monks at monastery in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Diljit Dosanjh revealed a new chapter from his travels. He took to social media to publish images of his visit to a monastery, where he met the monks.

Diljit Dosanjh, an actor and musician, shared a new chapter from his trip adventures with his followers. He took photos of his visit to a tranquil monastery where he met the monks to Instagram and X. He was also spotted dancing with the villagers in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh.

The singer-actor released a cheerful video of himself and his buddies having fun in the icy mountains, captioned, “Naina Da Kehna.” He put his own flavour to Crew's recent song, Naina, which received positive feedback, including from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Diljit had a great time in the snow, and another video showed him fitting right in with the locals, performing traditional songs as well as his own.

Diljit's most recent tweet showed followers a preview of his visit to a peaceful monastery dubbed 'One Love.' He bonded with the monks there, exchanging laughter and knowledge. He also graciously handed a young monk a warm jacket and got a lovely scroll as a parting present.

Last week, Diljit wished his followers a happy Maha Shivaratri. He also posted touching images of his temple visit and encounters with locals. Apart from that, Diljit thrilled the villagers by dancing to a traditional folk tune. He danced on the mountain trail, wearing a striking black jumper, matching joggers, and a bright orange turban. “I did a different dance form today, pahadi jhumar. I don’t know the lyrics, but I danced,” he said in the video that he posted.

Diljit will shortly appear in Crew. The film follows three flight hostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. As they go on a trip to follow their aspirations, they face unexpected hurdles. Diljit has a big part in the film, and Kapil Sharma makes a special cameo.