    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: The five-time National Film Award-winning diva has recorded over 20 studio albums and performed in over 20 languages. Here are her 10 popular and timeless songs of the birthday girl.

    Happy Birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Enjoy 10 best songs of the melody queen RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Shreya Ghoshal, who turns one year older today, is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood playback singing. Her voice power is unparalleled, not just in Hindi films but also in films in various regional languages across the country. The four-time National Film Award-winning diva has released over 20 studio albums and performed in over 20 languages. We have narrowed down her huge catalogue to just 10 songs, which is a difficult challenge, but here are ten of her finest hits, along with some details:

    "Bairi Piya" - Film: Devdas (2002)

    This song from the movie "Devdas" marked Shreya Ghoshal's debut in playback singing. Composed by Ismail Darbar and penned by Nusrat Badr, her rendition beautifully captures the pain and longing expressed in the lyrics.

    "Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai" - Film: Jism (2003)

    Composed by M.M. Keeravani, this sensuous track became immensely popular for its haunting melody and Ghoshal's soulful rendition. It perfectly complements the mood of the film.

    "Dola Re Dola" - Film: Devdas (2002)

    This iconic duet with Kavita Krishnamurthy from the movie "Devdas" is a celebration of dance and emotions. Ghoshal's youthful voice blends effortlessly with Krishnamurthy's, creating magic on screen.

    "Teri Ore" - Film: Singh Is Kinng (2008)

    Composed by Pritam and penned by Mayur Puri, this romantic track became immensely popular for its catchy tune and Ghoshal's sweet vocals. It beautifully captures the essence of love and longing.

    "Barso Re" - Film: Guru (2007)

    This song, composed by A.R. Rahman and penned by Gulzar, is a mesmerizing ode to the monsoon season. Ghoshal's evocative rendition perfectly complements the beauty of the visuals in the film.

    "Sun Raha Hai" - Film: Aashiqui 2 (2013)

    Composed by Ankit Tiwari, this emotional ballad became a chartbuster upon its release. Ghoshal's powerful vocals convey the pain and anguish of unrequited love, making it a memorable track.

    "Manwa Laage" - Film: Happy New Year (2014)

    This peppy romantic number, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and penned by Irshad Kamil, became an instant hit. Ghoshal's energetic rendition adds charm to the song, making it a favorite among listeners.

    "Saibo" - Film: Shor in the City (2011)

    Composed by Sachin-Jigar, this soulful track is a beautiful fusion of Indian classical and contemporary music. Ghoshal's dulcet voice, combined with Tochi Raina's vocals, creates a magical atmosphere.

    "Agar Tum Mil Jao" - Film: Zeher (2005)

    This romantic track, composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sayeed Quadri, became immensely popular for its haunting melody and Ghoshal's emotive rendition. It remains one of her most loved songs.

    "Deewani Mastani" - Film: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

    Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this grandiose track is a tribute to the courtesans of the past. Ghoshal's classical prowess shines through in this song, which is both lyrical and majestic.
    These songs showcase Shreya Ghoshal's versatility and talent, making her one of the most beloved playback singers in the Indian music industry.

