Photo: Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy Sunday with their daughter Malti in London

Priyanka Chopra posted a new photo on Instagram with husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie as they spend time together on Sunday.

Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely new family photo with her friends and followers on her Instagram page. Priyanka, 40, is a frequent social media user, frequently sharing peeks of her personal and professional lives with netizens.

The actress reveals everything, from behind-the-scenes chaos on production to quality time with friends and family. Speaking of which, Priyanka shared another adorable snapshot with Nick and Malti on a Sunday picnic a few hours back.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go for a Sunday picnic

Chopra posted a photo on Instagram of her family of three relaxing on a picnic blanket in the sun. Priyanka is wearing a denim jacket, a hat, and sneakers, with her back to the camera. She also has a black sling purse on her person.

On the other hand, Nick is dressed in a green tee shirt and shorts and faces the camera. He, too, is seen sporting a hat and sunglasses. Malti sat near her parents, too, wearing a light-blue skirt and a cap.

Priyanka captioned this shot, "Sundays are for picnics (red heart emoji) (evil eye emoji)".

Priyanka Chopra's professional life

Priyanka has had a hectic work schedule. She recently appeared in two projects: Amazon Prime Video's global spy series Citadel, where she co-starred with Richard Madden, and the romantic comedy Love Again, where she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Both projects have gotten mixed reviews from reviewers and the general public.

She has since begun work on her next film, Heads of State, an Amazon Studios production. She will star with John Cena and Idris Elba in the Ilya Naishuller-directed film.

About Nick Jonas:

The Jonas Brothers were decorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles earlier this year, and it turned out to be a fantastic day for Nick, Kevin, and Joe. Their spouses and other family members attended the celebration.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on the other hand, was the centre of attention. This was the first time their daughter appeared in public. Nick Jonas showed they were pretty nervous, and having their “little girl out there" was a significant experience for them.