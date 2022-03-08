Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Payal Rohatgi doesn’t know President of India; goes blank

    During the GK round in Lock Upp, contestant Payal Rohatgi forgot the current President of India and the word limit on Twitter.

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    The latest reality shows Lock Upp is getting more exciting and entertaining day by day. The viewers are getting a daily dose of entertainment, funny moments, fights, debates, and changing equations daily. 

    The 16 contestants introduced in the show were divided into two teams Team blue and Team Orange. The teams have to do the weekly tasks, following which the nomination occurs. In the latest episode, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey were chosen to play the GK game, their teammates Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat had to lift the weight. 

    Nisha and Sara answered the GK questions from the Blue team while Shivam and Tehseen lifted the weights. During the quiz round, the participants were asked several questions: What is the name of the current President of India? None of the team members got the correct answer for Sara, Nisha, Poonam, and Payal.

    Social media users and viewers were surprised how Payal, who has been so vocal about her views on politics, controversial issues and her love for India, was unaware of the correct answer. Not just that, Payal also gave the incorrect answer when she was questioned about the word count on Twitter. She wrote 140 words as her answer, but the word count on Twitter is 280.


     

