    Lock Upp: Was Poonam Pandey cheating on her husband? Here's what Sam Bombay has to say

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay recently opened up about actress's infidelity after she revealed that she suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the violence he inflicted on her.

    Lock Upp fulfils the commitment of providing the viewers with full-on entertainment and fun. Poonam Pandey, who is currently inside Kangana Ranaut’s jail with 12 other housemates, has entertained audiences by sharing different pages of her life. 
     

    Poonam Pandey has made some shocking revelations about her alleged painful relationship with Sam Bombay in jail with her ex-husband. Poonam said that she had suffered a brain hemorrhage due to the violence he inflicted on her. 
     

    While talking to her fellow contestants on Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi in the controversial show, Poonam shared that she dislikes Sam but doesn't hate him. Now, Poonam's husband Sam Bombay talked to the media and hinted at infidelity. Also Read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

    In an interview with TOI, Sam Bombay said that his wife (Poonam) has all the qualities except loyalty. He said, "Without loyalty, there is no trust and honesty, and then there's a failure. Good guys don't make it. You have to be a bad boy. That's how you survive. Has she ever whined about me cheating with anybody? I have had multiple relationships with celebs bigger than Poonam. Has anybody blamed me for the assault? Never. Have Other men of assault blamed poonam? Yes. So there's a pattern here. And this is what the police told me; I had no idea about this." Also Read: Where is Poonam Pandey? Actress shows off her sexy side in this video

    Sam Bombay added, "I married Poonam because she told me that the avatar she has created for herself, nobody is going to marry her. But again, why is she talking about me in the show? It's because Poonam wants me to know that she's thinking about me. We both bi**h about each other because we are still madly in love with each other."
     

    In 2020 September, Poonam and Sam got married after a few days of their marriage, and she blamed him of molestation, domestic violence. For the same, Sam was arrested and later released on bail. Also Read: Poonam Pandey is all smiles, after getting relief from Supreme Court; see pics

