    Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 7:11 PM IST
    Poonam Pandey has opened on the alleged horrific marriage she had wherein she claims to have had undergone domestic violence that may have led to brain haemorrhage.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    The process of revealing secrets by the controversial celebrity participants in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp: has begun. Actor Poonam Pandey has opened up on the bitter truth of her life.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    The reality show 'Lock Up: Badmaash Jail Atyachari Khel' is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Model-actress Poonam Pandey has made a shocking revelation about her alleged painful relationship with ex-husband Sam Bombay.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    In the recent episode of the controversial show, while talking to her fellow contestants on the show Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey shared that she dislikes Sam but doesn't really hate him.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey further spoke further said that when she and Sam Bombay got married, their house had four floors, but Sam would not let her stay in another room and forced them to stay in the same room together.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey also claimed that she was not even allowed to use her phone inside the house. The actress further claimed that she was in an abusive marriage where Sam Bombay used to hit her.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Speaking about the alleged abuse, Poonam Pandey went on claiming that Sam Bombay continuously hit her on the head at one place which could have caused a 'brain haemorrhage'. She said that Sam used to start drinking alcohol from 10 am and continued till midnight.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey got married to her long term boyfriend and producer Sam Bombay in September 2020. In the past also, Poonam has accused Sam of domestic abuse and molestation on multiple occasions.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Sam Bombay was also arrested by the Mumbai Police after Poonam Pandey was admitted to the hospital in November 2021. Their marriage did not last for over a year.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey’s name had surfaced in the pornography case as a co-accused. It is the same case in which Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police.

    Image: Poonam Pandey/Instagram

    Poonam Pandey got interim protection from the Supreme Court early this year on January 18 in the case. She had filed a plea with the Apex court after the Bombay High Court had rejected her plea on November 25. Poonam Pandey claimed that she was a victim in the pornography case and not a co-accused.

