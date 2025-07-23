Pawan Kalyan has firmly addressed speculation surrounding the Hari Hara Veera Mallu sequel, confirming the decision will depend on the first film’s box-office performance, his political commitments, and even divine favor

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan held a media conference on political and fan matters regarding his film and political careers, with special reference to discussing sequel plans to Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part I set for a pan-Indian release on 24 July 2025.

Is There a Sequel in the Works?

The protagonist confirmed during an interaction with the media at Amaravati that a sequel is still on the table; any continuance of the story would be contingent on the box office income, his political schedule, and divine blessings.

""We will plan HHVM's sequel depending on the box office collection of part one, and my schedule. We also need God's blessings for the sequel to happen"", he said.

The actor even revealed that close to 20% of Part 2 has already wrapped filming, thus showing some early commitment for the franchise.

Balancing Politics & Panache

Criticism for continuing movie projects during an ongoing term has been pressed against Pawan Kalyan- the Deputy C.M. of Andhra Pradesh and Jana Sena Party leader. He defended his commitments in both areas, saying,-"Acting gave me my identity; politics, my responsibility."

He clarified that he completed all his film commitments (including HHVM, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh) after the elections but was late due to political duties and the COVID disruptions.

Political Pressure & Cultural Responsibility

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has certainly remained full of controversies. There have been threats from the BC-Mudiraj community groups to stall its release unless something is done about what they perceive to be a misrepresentation of folk till now hero Panduga Sayanna in the guise of a make-believe Veera Mallu.

Pawan stepped in, calling the film an effort in moral and cultural terms, maintaining he took no remuneration, insisting it was done exclusively for its greater message.

At the pre-release event in Hyderabad, he passionately stated:

"I am a mistaken star... we faced two waves of COVID," reiterating how he is rooted in cinema and the pressing need from his side to serve his people.

Adding that the film "is the story of a man who stood for Dharma," he focused on balancing between his cinematic ideals and political responsibility.

Economic constraints and trailer distribution kept hanging- from Prime Video's ultimatum about OTT to the legal claims being pressed against producer A.M. Rathnam-on release.

Over and above this, Pawan had to withdraw from promotions because of his political responsibilities. Producer A.M. Rathnam wrote a series of open appeals to the audience, imploring them to watch the content for its merits, and not just star power.

Pawan Kalyan made clear that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not to be his last film; sequels are considered, dependent on returns and politics. He said that his commitment to both film and public service was intact, standing squarely between cultural aspirations and political duties. The box-office performance of HHVM will determine the cinematic future of this film, whilst his political fortunes will still continue to intervene with film-making.