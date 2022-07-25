Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more

Today, July 25th, which marks six months to Bollywood film Pathaan, YRF has released first look of the leading lady of Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is looking fierce in it!

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham feature in Yash Raj Films' flagship tentpole Pathaan, which has been carefully guarded in every way. The first image of SRK in and as Pathaan, which coincidentally celebrated 30 magnificent years of the actor's remarkable career, was released by the film's producers on June 25. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie has been the subject of intense excitement and expectation.

Director Siddharth Anand says, “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star (I have to say it twice) and her presence in Pathaan makes our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle. Deepika has a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind.”

Siddharth claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in Pathaan. He says, “I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to.”

Siddharth feels Deepika is a true pan-India superstar and her presence in Pathaan makes the project supremely exciting. He says, “Deepika is a rare actor with a pan Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can’t wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023.”

Given their hit films Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year, SRK and Deepika are among the most popular on-screen couples of all time. They recently made waves in Spain when Pathaan set images were leaked online and went viral. The famous couple filmed a highly anticipated song in Mallorca when SRK was photographed flashing an eight-pack and DP flashed her flawless bikini body.

On January 25, 2023, Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!