Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's film exceeds Rs 400 crores globally

Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs.

Fans arrived in huge numbers at the theatres for early morning shows. They all brought big posters and cakes, and even burst crackers outside the theatres. Shows for Pathaan got increased due to high demand. Pathaan has set the box office on fire as expected. On Day 4, January 28, Pathaan earned Rs 400 crores worldwide.

SRK's fan power and the craze among audiences to witness King Khan on the screens is working like magic across the globe. The film Pathaan has made new records each day, and broken several pre-existing ones. Pathaan has earned Rs 400 crores in just four days at the global box office.

The renowned film trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet on Twitter mentioned, "#Pathaan crosses ₹ 400 Crs gross at the WW Box office in 4 days.."

Pathaan, released on January 25, has taken the box office by storm. Pathaan has already become an unstoppable force. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film has created new benchmarks as it has crossed Rs 400 crores worldwide.

