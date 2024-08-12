Paris Olympics 2024: Tom Cruise's stun at closing ceremony is not to be missed! WATCH VIDEO

Tom Cruise's huge stunt at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony has become one of the most talked-about stories in the entertainment world.

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics took place on August 12, 2024. The multi-sport event kicked up on July 26, 2024, and received a lot of attention on social media. People were talking about the event this year not only because of the games but also because of the cute couple moments and participants that impressed them with their style, which sparked a lot of memes. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise did an attention-grabbing stunt during the closing ceremony.

Tom Cruise's huge stunt at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony has become one of the most talked-about stories in the entertainment world. The actor took all necessary procedures and performed a high jump while holding the Olympic flag, riding a bike, and ensuring a safe landing in Hollywood. If you're wondering why he did that, consider that the United States will host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The dates are July 14-30, 2028.

Paramount Pictures, the production company behind Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and Top Gun films, commended the star for his daring exploits. In their description, they described how his risky move at the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony reminded them of his film career, which included plane or helicopter stunts, jumping off towering buildings, and more.

Professional front

Tom Cruise most recently appeared in the film Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. The actor's next project is an MI film, a sequel to Dead Reckoning. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film, which stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simo Pegg, and others.

