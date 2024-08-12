Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad landslide: South actor Dhanush donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund

    On July 30, landslides took place in Wayanad Kerela, and celebrities such as Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and more have donated funds.

    Following huge donations from Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan, actor Dhanush has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims. Subramaniam Shiva, a filmmaker and actor, shared the news on his official X feed. Chiranjeevi had also posted a statement on X, expressing his deep sadness for the tragic loss of life caused by the recent landslide in Kerala. He and Ram Charan have given Rs. 1 crore to the relief fund to help those afflicted and have sent their deepest prayers during this trying period.

    Allu Arjun's post

    Allu Arjun, too, took to his X handle to express his sadness over the recent landslide in Wayanad and gave Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to help with restoration efforts.

    About the Wayanad landslides 

    A massive avalanche rocked the Wayanad district of Kerala, killing around 400 people and counting. Heavy rains caused the landslide, which buried homes and disrupted neighboring communities. Rescue teams, including the Indian Army and NDRF, are working against the clock in Kerala's Wayanad to find survivors trapped in collapsed structures, weeks after major landslides rocked the hill district.

    Total deaths and causalities

    Twelve days after the landslide that wrecked the Mundakkai-Choralmala regions of Wayanad, three more dead have been retrieved from rubble piled near a waterfall several kilometers away from the landslide's impact site. The authorities verified a total of 229 deaths, with attempts underway to identify 198 body parts.

    Incident

    On July 30, landslides took place in Wayanad Kerela, and within 48 hours of the incident, the Wayanad region of Kerala received severe rains totaling 570 mm. Due to significant rains in the area, inhabitants in the Punjirimattom, Attamala, and Mundakkai villages were relocated to relief camps on July 29, 2024.  Despite the district administration's alert, many Chooramala villagers remained in their homes as the area was not designated as landslide-prone. However, a landslide struck near the source of the Iruvanjippuzha River between Punjirimattom and Mundakkai villages, sweeping away both settlements, followed by another landslide to the north in neighboring Chooralmal.
     

