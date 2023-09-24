Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Check out groom's 1st look in ivory sherwani

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's long-awaited wedding day has finally arrived, and just hours before the ceremony, the groom's first appearance in a stylish sherwani was made public.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    As he gets ready to wed Parineeti Chopra in an opulent destination wedding today, AAP politician Raghav Chadha is about to embark on a new chapter in his life. Just hours before the much-anticipated ceremony, Raghav was spotted wearing a stylish sherwani as wedding preparations were in full gear. Here is a peek at his sharp appearance as he prepares to marry Parineeti. A grand wedding will take place today, September 24, amid the romantic background of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who exchanged vows of engagement earlier this year, are about to celebrate their nuptials at the lavish Leela Palace Hotel with the support of their loved ones.

    The groom, stunning in an ivory sherwani, was seen chatting with his coworkers just before the wedding ceremony. Look at this:  The schedule for the wedding day is jam-packed with happy celebrations, beginning at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehra Bandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, which is appropriately titled "Threads of Blessings." The lively Baraat parade will then set out at 2 o'clock, travelling to the main location. According to sources from the Times of India, Raghav and the Baraat will go by boat to the wedding venue. The Pheras is slated for 4 p.m., the Vidai for 6:30 p.m., and the Jaimala ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. A lavish reception spectacular with the theme "A Night of Amore" is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. to cap off this wonderful day.

    Not all of the lavish parties' highlights are related to the wedding day. Celebrations and ceremonies have filled the entire week, starting in Delhi and finishing in Udaipur. The pair hosted a party last night with a lovely 90s theme, and pictures from the event have already circulated online. Raghav and Parineeti had a great time dancing to Navraj Hans' renditions of well-known Bollywood and Punjabi songs.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
