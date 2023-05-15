Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha issue 1st statement after engagement, says they 'have gained a bigger family'

Just two days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha declared their relationship official and got engaged in a roka ceremony, the couple finally released their first statement. The actress wrote a message on her Instagram account on Monday, expressing her gratitude for everyone's support and how overwhelmed she was.

Chopra took to Instagram and wrote: "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," Pari wrote and further added, "We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

ALSO READ: Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

Raghav posted an identical statement on his Instagram account. At Kapurthala House in New Delhi, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13. Only close friends and family were present for their private engagement ceremony. Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, attended the wedding in addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who travelled to India for the auspicious occasion. They were accompanied by Mika Singh, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann, and Aaditya Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena, were among the notable politicians that attended.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been close friends for a long time. Interestingly, the two were classmates at the London School of Economics. Now, everyone is anticipating Parineeti and Raghav's impending nuptials!

ALSO READ: 'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover