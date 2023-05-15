Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha issue 1st statement after engagement, says they 'have gained a bigger family'

    Raghav Chadha, an AAP member of parliament, and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha issue 1st statement after engagement, says they 'have gained a bigger family' ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 15, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Just two days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha declared their relationship official and got engaged in a roka ceremony, the couple finally released their first statement. The actress wrote a message on her Instagram account on Monday, expressing her gratitude for everyone's support and how overwhelmed she was.

    Chopra took to Instagram and wrote: "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," Pari wrote and further added, "We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

    ALSO READ: Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Raghav posted an identical statement on his Instagram account. At Kapurthala House in New Delhi, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13. Only close friends and family were present for their private engagement ceremony. Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer, attended the wedding in addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who travelled to India for the auspicious occasion. They were accompanied by Mika Singh, Sahaj Chopra, and Shivang Chopra. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann, and Aaditya Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena, were among the notable politicians that attended.

    Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been close friends for a long time. Interestingly, the two were classmates at the London School of Economics. Now, everyone is anticipating Parineeti and Raghav's impending nuptials!

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    ALSO READ: 'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

     

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer OUT: Witness Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal in this slice-of-life family comedy vma

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer OUT: Witness Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal in this slice-of-life family comedy

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks vma

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet vma

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying DeepikaPadukones airport look, fans say, Is she trying to copy DPs style! ADC

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying Deepika Padukone's airport look, fans say, 'Is she trying to copy DP’s style'!

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

    Recent Stories

    A look at why DK Shivakumar once called new CBI director Praveen Sood 'nalayak' AJR

    Why DK Shivakumar once called new CBI director Praveen Sood 'nalayak'

    football Lionel Messi transfer: Joan Laporta confirms talks about bringing Argentine back to Camp Nou-ayh

    Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

    Tips to keep in mind to prevent online payment fraud gcw

    Tips to keep in mind to prevent online payment fraud

    Here are 5 summer makeup hacks for long-lasting glowing look ADC

    Here are some summer makeup hacks for long-lasting glowing look

    7 easy ways to find someone on Instagram MSW

    7 easy ways to find someone on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon