Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

    First Published May 11, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    The renowned social media sensation, model, and actress Anjali Arora's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some hottest images of the model.

    article_image1

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Known for her hit and iconic songs like Kaccha Badaam, Temporary Pyaar, Aashiq Purana, and so on, here's a glance at sizzling beach attire pictures of Anjali Arora on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks stunning in the bold black crocheted bikini attire with a floral black short sarong skirt and long highlighted tresses as she soaks in the setting sun.

    article_image3

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks stunning and drop dead gorgeous as she flaunts her incredible body in a black crocheted bikini attire with a floral black short sarong wrap-around skirt while standing in beach waters with a background of the setting sun.

    article_image4

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora looks sensual and searing in this racy black crocheted bikini and matching black floral sarong wrap-around skirt as she flaunts her curves against the ocean.

    article_image5

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora gives us dressing goals by showing off her assets and collarbones and giving a seductive pose in this blue knitted delicate strap crop top and white skirt beach attire.

    article_image6

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora has captivated the attention of her fans and netizens by giving off a seductive and luscious vibe in this blue knitted delicate strap crop top and white skirt beach attire with her hands in her hair.

    article_image7

    Image: Anjali Arora / Instagram

    Anjali Arora raises the temperature and hotness on social media in this bold black-coloured full-sleeve cleavage, revealing dress attire displaying her toned legs to fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud MSW

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours? vma

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl ADC

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger vma

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Recent Stories

    Another feather in Bengaluru cap MG Road is India No 1 High Street complete list here gcw

    Another feather in Bengaluru's cap: MG Road is India's No.1 High Street; complete list here

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relationship: Actress reveals SECRETS to happy marriage; here's what she said RBA

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relationship: Actress reveals SECRETS to happy marriage; here's what she said

    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house anr

    Kerala train arson case: NIA conducts searches in Shaheen Bagh including accused Shahrukh Saifi's house

    IPL 2023: Days after spat, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with Gautam Gambhir with video on 'grudges' watch snt

    IPL 2023: Days after spat with Gambhir, Virat Kohli attempts to make peace with video on 'grudges' - WATCH

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon