Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor as Shuddh Desi Romance completes 10 years

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of "Shuddh Desi Romance," actress Parineeti Chopra took a trip down memory lane and shared some heartwarming moments from her time working on the film. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the romantic comedy, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, and the late Rishi Kapoor, earned widespread acclaim, especially for the exceptional performances of the cast.

Released on September 6, 2013, "Shuddh Desi Romance" is set in the vibrant city of Jaipur and revolves around the character of Raghu, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. In a twist of events, Raghu flees from his own wedding and subsequently falls for Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra. Rishi Kapoor delivered a memorable performance as Goyal (Tauji), while Vaani Kapoor portrayed the character of Tara. The film delves into the perspectives of the younger generation regarding live-in relationships, commitment, and marriage. Beyond its captivating storyline, the movie's songs, including hits like "Gulabi" and "Shuddh Desi Romance," also contributed to its success.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's recent photo erupts live-in rumours with rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda - READ

Parineeti penned down an Instagram post writing, ''Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots but heartwarming moments''!

ALSO READ: 'Rajinikanth is the reason why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan on acting in Jailer movie