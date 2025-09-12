Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha, is now streaming on Prime Video after a limited theatrical release

Anupama Parameswaran was recently seen in the social drama Paradha, directed by Cinema Bandi filmmaker Praveen Kandregula. The film, which also stars Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in prominent roles, opened in theatres to a mixed response and could not create much impact at the box office.

Within just three weeks of its release, Paradha has now arrived on Prime Video. The film is available to stream with Telugu and Malayalam audio options, accompanied by English subtitles. The project also generated discussion when Anupama observed that female-centric films are often examined more critically, with audiences and critics alike searching closely for flaws.

Despite its lukewarm theatrical run, the makers expect the film to attract a wider audience on digital platforms, given its socially rooted theme. The cast additionally includes Gautham Menon and Rajendra Prasad in significant supporting roles. Jointly produced by Sreenivasulu P, Vijay Donkada, and Sridhar Makkuva, the film features music composed by Gopi Sundar.