‘Mirai’ FIRST Review: Teja Sajja returns with Mirai, a mythological-futuristic action adventure where he plays the Super Yodha on a mission to protect Ashoka’s sacred texts, promising epic visuals and a grand climax

Teja Sajja has carved a unique place for himself in the Telugu film industry. Having started out as a child actor, he eventually transitioned into lead roles with Zombie Reddy in 2021. His last outing, Hanu-Man, turned out to be a blockbuster, cementing his presence as a promising young star. Now, he is back in the spotlight with his upcoming release Mirai, a fantasy action-adventure film that has already generated significant anticipation.

Directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai showcases Teja Sajja as “The Super Yodha.” The film’s ensemble cast includes Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. Set in a mythological yet futuristic backdrop, the narrative revolves around the Super Yodha’s quest to protect Emperor Ashoka’s nine sacred texts. These ancient scriptures are believed to possess the power to elevate mortals into divine beings. However, standing in his way is the ruthless faction known as the Black Sword, led by Mahabir Lama (played by Manchu Manoj), who seeks to harness the texts for destructive purposes.

The film’s trailer and posters have already created a strong buzz among audiences. According to an early report circulating on social media, the movie—running for 2 hours and 49 minutes—has been praised in censor screenings, with particular appreciation for its grand climax.

In terms of certification, Mirai has received a U/A 16+ rating from the CBFC, making it suitable for audiences above the age of sixteen in India. Reports suggest that the censor board was impressed by the film’s narrative structure as well as its high-quality VFX and visual design.

Speaking about the project to The Hollywood Reporter India, Teja Sajja explained that from the very first narration, he felt this was the kind of story he had been waiting for. He noted that the script seamlessly blends elements of Indian itihasa with modern cinematic storytelling. He emphasized that Mirai is designed as a commercial entertainer with fresh, contemporary elements, and said he actively looks for scripts where the story itself, rather than just the star cast, becomes the primary reason for audiences to watch the film in theatres.