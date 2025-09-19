Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg died in Singapore after a scuba diving accident. He was rescued by police and rushed to hospital but could not be saved. He was scheduled to perform at the North East Festival today.

Celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has passed away in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident. Local police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive him in intensive care but could not save him. Organisers of the Northeast Festival confirmed that the singer succumbed to injuries sustained during scuba diving.

His untimely death has shocked fans and left a deep void in India's music industry and the Assamese cultural world.

Tributes pour in

People across Assam, the Northeast and beyond are paying heartfelt tributes and expressing condolences as they mourn the passing of one of the region’s most cherished and beloved artists. Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein expressed shock and grief over the death of Zubeen Garg. He posted on X, "Shocked and saddened to learn about the demise of noted singer and musician from Assam, Zubeen Garg after a tragic incident in Singapore. At this hour of shock and grief, my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. His voice and legacy will forever live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Zubeen Garg's professional journey

Zubeen Garg began his professional singing career after winning a gold medal for his western solo performance at the 1992 youth festival. He released his debut Assamese album Anamika in November 1992, followed by albums like Xapunor Xur, Junaki Mon, Maya, and Asha. His first bihu album, Ujan Piriti, became a commercial success.

In 1995, Garg moved to Mumbai to enter Bollywood and released his first Indipop solo album, Chandni Raat. Over the years, he recorded Hindi albums and remixes, including Chanda, Jalwa and Sparsh, and sang for films like Gaddaar, Dil Se, Fiza, Kaante and Jaal: The Trap, establishing himself as a versatile singer in both Assamese and Hindi music industries.