    Pam & Tommy: Lily James defends 'essential' sex scenes; calls Pamela Anderson role 'biggest acting challenge'

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee tied the knot in 1995 after just four days of knowing each other and divorced in 1998.

    Pam & Tommy Lily James defends essential sex scenes calls Pamela Anderson role biggest acting challenge
    United States, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
    Actress Lily James, who stars like Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, defended the X-rated moments in the eight-part drama in the new Disney+ series 'Pam & Tommy' - based on the couple's infamous sex tape. Insisting that the sex scenes were 'essential', the 32-year-old actress also admitted that portraying the 'Baywatch' bombshell was 'the biggest acting challenge of her life'.

    The 'Rebecca' star was quoted by The Sun: We felt that the sex scenes had to be a part of the story and essential to the script and progressing their relationship and looking at what happened. It was a great constant conversation, and nothing was set in stone.

    Calling Pamela Anderson one of the biggest stars on the planet and an icon, Lily James added that she got a lot out of her role in 'Pam & Tommy'. "It was the biggest acting challenge of my life. I felt alive, and I really loved that," the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star added.

    Lily James also revealed that she wanted to swipe Pamela Anderson's iconic red bathing suit from 'Baywatch'. She said, "I asked to keep it, and they said, no. I should have just stuck it in my handbag."

    Meanwhile, Tommy Lee's friend Guerin Swing revealed that the Motley Crue drummer is said to be 'stoked' about the new drama on his infamous sex tape with ex-wife Pamela. Swing also hinted that Tommy would be tuning in to watch the highly-anticipated series when it airs on Disney+ this coming week. "Tommy said to me the other day: Let everyone know we did it first. Before the Kardashians, before anyone else. Let the motherf***ers know; we broke the internet first," Swing added.

    The artist featured in the tape, which was stolen from the couple's home in 1995 after being filmed on their honeymoon, explained that it is not particularly X-rated. "It's essentially them just being kids, goofing with a video camera, a new toy. Tommy never showed me or anyone the video. It wasn't for anyone else to see," Swing concluded.

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who are parents to Brandon Lee, 25, and Dylan Jagger, 24, tied the knot in 1995 after just four days of knowing each other and divorced in 1998.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 2:28 PM IST
