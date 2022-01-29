Pictures: Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure

Kim Kardashian shared sexy pictures in a skimpy bikini enjoying sunbath; take a look



TV reality star Kim Kardashian, who is currently in the news because of her personal life, ex-husband Kanye West's controversial statement is burning the internet with her latest bikini pictures. Recently, she shared some hot photos wearing a pink bikini on a beach vacation.



The mother of four North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm is still undergoing a divorce with rapper Kanye West. Kim had filed for divorce on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. That being seen and reported that Kim is officially dating 'Saturday Night Live' star and actor Pete Davidson.



Kim Kardashian shared oils up her svelte figure to sunbathe in a skimpy bikini and captioned it as "still spamming vacay pics."



Since last year, Kim and Pete have been made headlines after they were spotted kissing at the SNL (Saturday Night Live) in October 2021. The couple's relationship started to heat up in the months that followed.

Kim and Pete were just made the headlines for having dinner at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' home in LA. Later, the couple enjoyed a second date night in the city as they went to Quarters Korean BBQ before heading to 60 Out Escape Room.

According to E!, both (Kim and Pete) have fallen hard for each other. A source close to them informed E!, "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is." If the reports are to be believed, then it looks like moving in together seems like a serious move for Kim and Pete. Also Read: Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson getting serious? Are they planning to move in together? Read this

Pete and Kim also took their first vacay together in the Bahamas, and the SKIMS founder was seen posting some hot pictures from the beach in a hot bikini. Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study