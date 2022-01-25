  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif has returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening from her solo trip to the Maldives.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    The power couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been in a lot in the news, ever since their wedding. Whether it is about the pictures from their wedding that they kept sharing for nearly a week after their shaadi, or the photographs from their first Lohri celebrations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh they have been quite the newsmakers. While Vicky is presently in Maheshwar, shooting for Luka Chuppi 2 opposite Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif took a solo vacation to the island nation, the Maldives.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif returned from her Maldives trip to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The actor was papped at the airport by the photographers as she happily posed for the pictures.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    On Tuesday, Katrina also shared her swimwear pictures from the Maldives, proudly flaunting her midriff. In the photographs, she is seen wearing sky blue, lime yellow and white coloured two-piece swimwear. On top of it, she wore a see-through white shirt with folded sleeves.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her toned body, particularly her midriff in the swimwear pictures from the Maldives. In an old interview, at the time of the release of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ Sidharth Malhotra had said that he likes her midriff. It was for the song ‘Kala Chashma’ from Baar Baar Dekho that Katrina had extensively lost weight and toned her body. In the same interview Sidharth Malhotra said that what he does not like about Katrina is that when she is focusing on her work, she mostly isolates herself from others.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Moving on, in another set of pictures that Katrina Kaif recently shared from her solo trip, Katrina wore a green printed shirt over a white and pink floral bikini. She looked like a happy soul, enjoying the breeze and the crystal clear waters of Maldives.

    Katrina Kaif flaunts her midriff in swimwear pics from the Maldives drb

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif also posted a story on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen feeding a bunch of parakeets. The post appears to be from the resort where she stayed. Katrina held some grains in her palm, and stretched it for the little birds to eat, while the actor truly enjoyed the sight.

