Raja Chaudhary breaks his silence on Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's relationship. Read on to know what he said.

Raja Chaudhary On Palak Tiwari Ibrahim Ali Khan Affair rumors : Rumors of an alleged affair between Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been making headlines for quite some time. The two are often seen partying together. Now, her father and Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband, Raja Chaudhary, has reacted to this.

Palak's father on relationship with Ibrahim

Responding to a question about his alleged relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Raja Chaudhary said, 'There is no maturity in people.' He expressed his disapproval of his daughter's alleged affair with Ibrahim Ali Khan.



Palak Tiwari is looking for a big break in Bollywood

Palak Tiwari is now constantly struggling to make a mark in Bollywood. She has already made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She might have some new projects in hand. However, she has not disclosed it. Meanwhile, she doesn't miss B-town parties. She is often spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan along with her girl gang. Because of this, she has been associated with Saif's prince. Neither of them ever confirmed or denied this. Meanwhile, Palak's father and actor Raja Chaudhary talked about her dating life and showed his reluctance towards any such relationship.



Raja Chaudhary advised daughter Palak Tiwari

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Raja Chaudhary talked about his life, ex-wife and Palak's mother Shweta. When asked if he is in contact with his daughter Palak. To this the actor said, "Yes, we talk, through social media." Apart from this, he mentioned that he keeps writing letters to her, but she doesn't get that much free time now. She is busy making her career.

On Palak Tiwari's dating rumours, Raja Chaudhary said, "If I get a chance to understand, I would say that brother, stay away from these things and focus on your career, that is the only thing that will ultimately help you."