Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about dating rumors with Palak Tiwari; Read

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut this year with Nadaaniyan, but it didn’t garner positive reviews from critics or audiences.
The actor’s performance in Nadaaniyan also faced criticism, failing to impress viewers and industry experts alike.
Ibrahim’s alleged relationship with Palak Tiwari had become a hot topic even before the film’s release, sparking public interest.
The two were frequently photographed together, fueling rumours about their romantic involvement, including speculations of a Maldives vacation together.
Ibrahim, however, cleared the air in a recent interview, stating Palak is merely a "good friend" and nothing more.
Despite the Nadaaniyan setback, Ibrahim is set to star in Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with shooting reportedly completed.
