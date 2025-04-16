English

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up about dating rumors with Palak Tiwari; Read

entertainment Apr 16 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Insta
Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut this year with Nadaaniyan, but it didn’t garner positive reviews from critics or audiences.

Image credits: Instagram
Nadaaniyan failed to impress viewers

The actor’s performance in Nadaaniyan also faced criticism, failing to impress viewers and industry experts alike.

Image credits: instagram
Ibrahim’s dating rumor

Ibrahim’s alleged relationship with Palak Tiwari had become a hot topic even before the film’s release, sparking public interest.

Image credits: Instagram
Spotted together often

The two were frequently photographed together, fueling rumours about their romantic involvement, including speculations of a Maldives vacation together.

Image credits: Insta
Ibrahim finally breaks silence

Ibrahim, however, cleared the air in a recent interview, stating Palak is merely a "good friend" and nothing more.

Image credits: Instagram
His upcoming project

Despite the Nadaaniyan setback, Ibrahim is set to star in Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with shooting reportedly completed.

Image credits: instagram

