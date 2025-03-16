Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Sonu Sood recently voiced his support for newcomers in the film industry following online criticism of debutants Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Urging kindness, Sood emphasized that no one starts out perfect, and improvement comes with experience, encouraging positivity and support

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 9:50 AM IST

Sonu Sood’s Message of Support: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently expressed his support for newcomers in the film industry amid online criticism directed at debutants Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Encouragement for Debutants: Through his Instagram Story, Sood encouraged people to be considerate towards new artists, stating that no one is perfect at the beginning of their journey and that improvement comes with experience.

Emphasis on Collective Responsibility: He highlighted that a performance, whether good or bad, is the result of collective efforts by the entire technical team involved in the project.


Call for Positivity: Urging people to spread kindness and positivity, Sood stressed the importance of supporting and encouraging debutants rather than being overly critical.

About Nadaaniyan: The film Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, premiered on Netflix on March 7. Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film features a notable supporting cast including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

